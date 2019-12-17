Bhubaneswar: The state Congress has decided to launch a state-wide agitation on the contentious issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to oppose the alleged injustice this legislation could do to certain sections of the society.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik Tuesday approved the decision taken by the state leadership of the party to protest against the central legislation and take up the issue with the people at grassroots level.

Patnaik told the media that they will approach people in different districts to inform them about the impact the legislation can bring forth in the days to come. According to Patnaik, the campaign will start from December itself.

The OPCC president told the newsmen that a number of programmes will be held akin to national events organised in the national capital during the recently held Bharat Bachao Rally.

“The new central legislation in the form of Citizenship Amendment Act is likely to bring in more troubles for the country. It is likely to cascade the problems in the country which is already facing the issues of economic and political turmoil,” he said.

He also added, “This law is crafted to neglect one particular community which is not right. We will launch the protests in the state to mark our reservations against the proposed new law,” he said.

“At a time when the current economic and political situation in the country is in shambles, the Citizenship Amendment Act will bring more trouble for everyone. It is not right to neglect one particular community. We will launch protests against CAA after December 28,” said Patnaik.

The OPCC president also slammed the BJD for supporting the legislation, which he found discriminatory in nature, in the Parliament.