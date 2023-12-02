Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt was all praise for her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in the latest release Animal and as a father for their daughter Raha.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a long note for Ranbir. She shared two pictures – one from the promotions and one featuring him reading a book to his daughter, whose face was not visible in the picture that showed her tiny feet in her father’s lap.

She captioned it: “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft and for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist and for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.”

Alia added: “For completely blowing us away your performance… and for making it all of the above look so easy (heart hands emoji). Congratulations my not so little animal.”

Alia also shared a note of appreciation for Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

“Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded.. goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga,” she wrote in the Instagram stories.

For Rashmika, she said: “You are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene – so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club.”

Calling him as her “Most favourite”, Alia wrote for Bobby: “iambobbydeol my most favourite – outstanding! You are just magic every time you are on screen.

She called Anil Kapoor “Smashing.”

“And the one and only anilskapoor – smashing it as always! Such an inspiration Congratulations to the entire cast – phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life,” she wrote.

For Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor, Alia wrote: “@tripti_dimri &shaktikapoor You’ll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park.”