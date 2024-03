New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress ‘callously’ gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

“Eye-opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress,” he said on X, sharing the report.

Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come in handy to its efforts to gain political traction in Dravidian state as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.

The report is based on an RTI reply Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the decision of the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 to hand over the territory in Palk Strait to the neighbouring country.

Modi said, “Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting.”

The report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

