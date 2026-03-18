New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday attacked the government after a Parliamentary panel recommended an urgent review of the Rs 1,000 minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, and demanded that it must take concrete steps for redressal.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that over the nearly 12-year tenure of the Modi government, many social security schemes have gradually weakened or have been deliberately undermined.

Even a basic facility like a pension has remained virtually unchanged for a long time, despite the rising inflation, he said in his post in Hindi.

This has directly impacted the elderly and economically weaker pensioners, who are considered the most vulnerable sections of society. In the current era, when inflation has reached extreme levels due to the government’s poor policies, healthcare costs and the prices of everyday essentials have skyrocketed, making the minimum EPF pension of 1000 rupees essentially a joke, Ramesh said.

He pointed out that the Parliament’s Standing Committee has clearly stated in its report that the Rs 1000 monthly pension provided under the 1995 pension scheme is completely inadequate in today’s context.

The committee has recommended that the minimum pension be increased to a level that is appropriate for a livelihood and dignified living, he said.

This is an issue connected to the social security and dignified life of millions of retired workers. It is hoped that following this report from the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development – chaired by a BJP Lok Sabha MP – the government will wake up and take concrete steps on this matter, Ramesh said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, in its 15th report on ‘Demands for Grants (2026-27)’ of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, recommended an urgent, comprehensive review of the Rs 1,000 minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, to raise it to a more realistic and dignified level.

This assumes significance in view of the pensioners’ demand to raise the pension to Rs 7,500 per month, as Rs 1,000 is not sufficient to make both ends meet.

Pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95), run by the retirement fund body EPFO, had also staged a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar from March 9, for increasing the minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500.

The committee noted that the minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, has remained unchanged for a considerable period of time despite the rising cost of living.

During the course of evidence, the committee observed that numerous representations have been received from pensioners seeking an upward revision of the minimum pension, particularly considering the financial hardships faced by elderly and economically vulnerable beneficiaries.

The committee further took note of the submission of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stating that the Government of India is already extending financial support towards the scheme, including the contribution of 1.16 per cent for currently serving members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the budgetary support provided for ensuring the minimum pension of Rs. 1,000 per month.

However, the committee stated that it is of the considered view that the existing minimum pension amount is inadequate to meet even the basic needs of pensioners, particularly in the present economic scenario marked by inflation and rising health care and living expenses.

The committee, therefore, recommend that the ministry undertake an urgent and comprehensive review of the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, with a view to enhancing it to a more realistic and dignified level.