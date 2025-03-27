Hyderabad: The Congress Party has urged Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao for taking photographs within the premises of the House.

Government whip Aadi Srinivas wrote a letter to the Speaker Thursday, demanding action against Harish Rao for violating all norms and rulings given by the Speaker on various occasions.

The government whip mentioned that Wednesday, when there was a disturbance in the House during the discussion on demands for grants, Harish Rao took photographs and forwarded the same to the media for publication.

Aadi Srinivas wrote that taking videos and photographs within the premises of the House and within the Assembly premises is not permissible. In this regard, the Speaker has given several rulings on various occasions.

He wrote that BRS legislators are misbehaving and violating all the norms and rulings given by the Speaker in the House and the Assembly premises.

The government whip said two days ago that BRS legislators walked out on an issue and then staged a protest in the Assembly lounge and at the entrance of the MLAs’ alighting point. The BRS party legislators clicked videos and photographs within the premises and forwarded the same to the media.

Speaker Prasad Kumar had pulled up Harish Rao Wednesday when he was taking photographs from his mobile phone in the House during heated exchanges between members of the ruling Congress and the main opposition, BRS.

The Speaker reminded the BRS leader that he is a senior legislator who also served as a minister for 10 years.

“You also worked as minister for legislative affairs. Don’t you know that taking photographs in the House and hall is prohibited?” he asked.

The Speaker had also asked Harish Rao to delete all the photographs he had taken.

