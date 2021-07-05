New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had asserted Sunday that the DNA of all Indians is the same. A day after Bhagwat’s comment, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had a point of view to offer Monday. Digvijay Singh said if Bhagwat is true to his words, he must give directions that all those BJP leaders who ‘harassed’ innocent Muslims be removed from their posts. Digvijay however, added that Bhagwat will not do so. He alleged that there is a difference between his words and actions.

In his address at an event ‘Hindustan First Hindustani Best’ organised Sunday by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad, Bhagwat also took on those indulging in lynching. “Cow is a holy animal, but those involved in lynching are against Hindutva,” he had said.

Bhagwat had also said that though at times, some ‘false cases’ of lynching have been registered against some people.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Bhagwat over his remarks. He said those criminals who carried out lynching may not know the difference between a cow and a buffalo. However, the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough for them to kill.

Tagging a report on the RSS chief’s remarks Digvijay said, “Mohan Bhagwat ji, will you pass on these views to your disciples, preachers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad/Bajrang Dal workers also? Will you pass on these teachings to Modi-Shah ji and BJP chief minister also?

“Mohan Bhagwat ji, if you make it obligatory for your disciples to follow this thought, I will become your admirer.”

Digvijay alleged that the RSS had instilled ‘hatred’ between Hindus and Muslims. He asserted it was now not easy to remove the ‘seeds of hatred’ sown against Muslims from ‘Saraswati Shishu Mandir’.

“If you are honest with the views you expressed, then issue directions to remove all those leaders in the BJP, who have harassed innocent Muslims, from their posts immediately. Start with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Referring to Bhagwat’s remarks giving primacy to being Indian, the Congress leader asked the RSS head to explain this to his disciples first as they ‘advised me to go to Pakistan many times’.