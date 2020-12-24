New Delhi: There is ‘no democracy in India’ and it exists ‘only in imagination’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged. Rahul Gandhis’s comments came after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday. Congress leaders met the president and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three agri laws. If the prime minister does not repeal these laws, India will suffer, Rahul said.

Rahul along with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Kovind and handed over to him a memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three legislations.

“We told the president that the new agri laws are anti-farmer. The farmers and labourers will suffer due to this. The government said that these laws are in favour of the farmers, but India is seeing that it is the farmers who are against these legislations,” Rahul said.

“The farmers (camping at Delhi borders) would not return till these laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws,” Rahul told reporters after meeting the president.

“If you destroy the agri system… There will be massive destruction. The way the agri laws were passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September, without any discussion and consultation, they need to be withdrawn. The farmers are in pain and also dying. The prime minister will have to listen to them,” the Congress leader added.

Rahul launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi. The former congress president alleged that anyone ‘trying to take power from him will be dubbed as terrorist and anti-national’.

“He (Modi) will make sure the wealth of people is transferred to crony capitalists. He will call people anti-nationals, terrorists to transfer the wealth of these people to three-four crony capitalists close to them,” Rahul alleged.

About Congress MPs and leaders not allowed to stage a protest march to Rashtrapti Bhawan, he said, “It is an assault on the idea of India. The government is stopping our MPs from moving out of our office. PM needs to realise that there is limit to this… There is no democracy in India, it is only in imagination, not in reality.”