Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and MP Deepender Singh Hooda Thursday called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the future course of action to eliminate terrorists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Hooda was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ organised by the Congress here to honour the valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor – the Centre’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“We demand that the Union government convey a special session of Parliament to discuss the future strategy to root out terrorists after the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” he said.

Hooda also said the Union government should issue a statement on US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

A resolution should also be passed in Parliament to honour the armed forces, the senior Congress leader said.

“It will give a message to the world that the entire country stood united with our brave soldiers,” he said.

The ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ was organised by the Congress in several parts of the country Thursday.

PTI