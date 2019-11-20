New Delhi: The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance gave Wednesday its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a ‘stable’ government soon in Maharashtra after a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties here.

Sources said that the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter half to the NCP. The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister’s post for the full five-year term, they said.

While the Congress leader hoped that political uncertainty will soon end in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was unambiguous about the need to join hands with the Sena, asserting that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties coming together.

This is the most emphatic public statement by the Congress-NCP combine about their intent to join hands with the Sena to form government.

A senior NCP leader said the government is likely to be formed before the first phase of the Jharkhand polls scheduled November 30.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after the nearly four-hour-long meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence here, both Chavan and Malik said the current spell of President’s rule in the state has brought administration to a standstill, and the two parties are confident of ending this.

The announcement, which is likely to end whatever little doubt remained over whether the Congress will back the Sena or not amid reports of opposition to such an alliance by a section of its leaders, came a day after Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Chavan, though, added that some aspects of the likely alliance are still being discussed.

“We had a long and positive discussion… We are confident that we will soon be able to give a stable government in Maharashtra,” said Chavan.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he is constantly updating party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray on the developments in Delhi. The Sena leader also had meetings Wednesday with Pawar.

“The NCP and the Congress have clearly said that three parties will come together. All three parties have to make a Common Minimum Programme and how will it be implemented…this is being deliberated in these meetings,” stated Raut. He also asserted that the process of government formation will not be delayed any further.

