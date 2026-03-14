Chhatrapur: Leaders of the Ganjam District Congress Committee (East) Friday staged a protest before the District Collector’s office against the ongoing scarcity of LPG cylinders and the recent price hike. The party leaders met Collector V Keerthi Vasan and submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered LPG scarcity, prompting the government to hike the prices of both commercial and domestic cylinders. The impact has directly affected households and businesses. Many hotels and small roadside eateries in the district have also been forced to shut their businesses due to non-availability of LPG cylinders.

Congress party leader Ram Chandra Behera said poor people are struggling to get even one cylinder due to increased hoarding and black marketing. People are facing a lot of difficulties in booking cylinders, forcing them to queue up in front of gas dealers, Behera alleged. DCC (East) general secretary Sugyani Patnaik alleged that women are facing hardships to cook a proper meal for their families because of the price hike. The party leaders have warned of massive protests if LPG supply is not normalised immediately. They have also demanded a reduction of prices. DCC vice presidents Ashok Kumar Patnaik and Brundaban Khatei, general secretary Purna Chandra Dash and other party leaders and workers were present during the protest.