New Delhi: Congress Saturday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged sexual assault on an Army officer’s fiancee in police custody in Odisha and other incidents of crime against women in BJP-ruled states.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said in Odisha, some men misbehaved with the daughter of an Army brigadier, who is also the fiancee of an Army captain, and when she went to a “model police station” to get a complaint lodged, she and her fiance were brutally beaten up.

“Then a fake case is made and the victim and her companion are taken into custody. In this case, an Army officer writes a letter to a high court judge, saying ‘give us justice’. But Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent in this entire matter,” Kumar said at a joint press conference with the chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC’s) ex-servicemen department, Colonel (retired) Rohit Chaudhry.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Army officers and their female friends were held hostage and beaten up and one of the two women was raped, he alleged.

In Rajasthan, an Army jawan was brutally beaten up at a police station, Kumar claimed and went on to cite another incident from Manipur, in which the wife of an Army jawan was allegedly disrobed.

“In Manipur, an Army jawan was kidnapped and then killed. In Odisha, a tribal girl was gangraped and her body was found,” he said.

“Many such incidents have happened in the country but not a single word has come out of the mouths of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the Congress leader said.

In Jharkhand, a woman leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Seema Patra, brutally tortured a tribal girl working in her house, he alleged.

Kumar said there are two sets of women in the country — those who live in BJP-ruled states and others –? and the leaders of the saffron party only raise their voice for the latter category, while those under their rule must suffer all kinds of brutalities.

“Sometime ago, President Droupadi Murmu had said ‘enough is enough’ in the wake of the Kolkata (rape and killing) incident. We are now asking, how much is ‘enough is enough’? Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Indore — we ask Modiji, when will you write an editorial in one of the major national dailies, saying ‘enough is enough’,” Kumar said.

Chaudhry said, “A brigadier’s daughter is not safe in Odisha. She is mistreated, she goes to a police station to complain, she is brutally beaten up there too. Such acts were done with the woman that are beyond description.”

Such is the situation in BJP-ruled Odisha and this is the hooliganism of the saffron party, he alleged.

Several incidents similar to the one in Odisha have been reported from different parts of the country, Chaudhry claimed.

An Army soldier from Manipur, who gave a tough time to Pakistan, could not save his wife, he said.

“Despite all this, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are silent,” Chaudhry said.

Opposition Biju Janara Dal (BJD) and Congress staged protests in Odisha Saturday, demanding justice for the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a police station in Bhubaneswar.

The alleged incident took place September 15, when an Army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancee approached the Bharatpur police station to get a complaint of road rage lodged. They were also allegedly harassed by some local men.

However, a verbal altercation took place between the duo and some policemen, following which the Army officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted at the police station.

PTI