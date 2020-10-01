New Delhi: The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he would still hold a ‘Namaste Trump’ event in honour of US President Donald Trump after he questioned India’s COVID-19 numbers. Donald Trump also accused India of concealing figures during the presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel questioned the government if it would answer the allegations made by President Trump.

“The president of the United States has made a serious charge that India is concealing COVID-19 deaths. We wish to remind him that Gujarat is still paying a price for hosting him in the midst of a pandemic. We hope our government answers to his allegations,” Patel said Thursday. A few hours later he tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress leader P Chidambaram asked whether the PM will hold another ‘Namaste Trump’ rally to honour his ‘dear friend’.

During the first presidential debate ahead of the US polls, Trump raised questions over the credibility of India’s COVID-19 tally. He claimed that India was among countries that do not accurately disclose the number of deaths due to the pandemic.

“Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID-19 deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution,” Chidambaram said.

“Will Mr Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump!’ rally to honour his dear friend?” Chidambaram added. It was clear he was taking a dig at Modi over the grand event held in Ahmedabad during the US president’s India visit in February this year.

“In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday. If the statement reminds you of someone in India, that’s your imagination!” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The remarks by Trump came during his first presidential debate with Democratic challenger Biden. The latter attacked the US president over the handling of the coronavirus crisis. He said the president lied to Americans on the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has killed more than 200,000 people in the US and infected over seven million others.

Defending his handling of the crisis, Trump said ‘millions’ could have died in America without his actions.

“When you talk about the numbers, you don’t know how many people died in China. You don’t know how many people died in Russia or India. They don’t exactly give you a right number. Just so you understand,” Trump said.