New Delhi: In key organisational changes, the Congress appointed Wednesday young face Anil Chaudhary as its Delhi unit chief and named DK Shivakumar, known to be the party’s chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, as the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Chaudhary the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Hassan its vice-presidents, a party statement said.

Subhash Chopra had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief in February, taking moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Assembly polls held last month. The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row in the Delhi Assembly polls and its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 was reduced to 4.27 per cent this time.

Chaudhary, in his 40s, is an ex-MLA from Patparganj, former councillor, former president of the Delhi Youth Congress and ex-chief of the Delhi NSUI.

In Karnataka, 57-year-old Shivakumar replaced Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC chief. Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Saleem Ahammed have been named working presidents of the KPCC unit by Sonia, a party statement said. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will continue to be the Chief of Legislative Party and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah had stepped down as the CLP leader while Gundu Rao had resigned as state Congress president December 9 after the party’s poor performance in the assembly bypolls at 15 places.

