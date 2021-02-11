Bhopal: Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district have threatened that they would not allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film. The Congress leaders asserted that Kangana Ranaut will have to apologise to farmers to farmers over her tweets. Only then will she be allowed to shoot.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Thursday that the government will ensure that ‘behan- beti’ Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for Dhakad, Kangana’s new film, is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi block Congress committee president Nekram Yadav submitted Wednesday a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul. If Kangana did not apologise by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said. Kangana had maligned the farmers, the Congress leaders alleged.

Mishra said MP Congress chief Kamal Nath should persuade his party workers from disrupting the shoot.

“I had a telephonic talk with the Betul SP. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won’t face any problem,” Mishra said.

Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana’s controversial tweets over the farmers’ protest.