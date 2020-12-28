New Delhi: Virat Kohli as a batsman is revered for his consistency. However, the Indian captain has said he never really strives for it at an individual level. Virat Kohli was adjudged ‘Cricketer of the Decade’ and the ‘ODI Player of the Decade’ by the ICC Monday. He spoke to BCCI’s official website on his batting philosophy, which has fetched him 70 international hundreds.

“…If you focus on consistency alone, then I don’t think you can be as consistent. Your endeavour should be to make sure that you step on the field to make your team win at any cost. In that mindset you will perform beyond your limitations and your own abilities,” Kohli asserted.

“That has always been my mindset; give my heart and soul on the field for my team. I want to make sure that as a team, we are always moving forward in the right direction. Results then will automatically come,” Kohli added.

Kohli said once individual performance becomes aligned with team goals, it brings the best out of the player. It has exactly been the case with him.

“…That helps you be consistent in all formats of the game for a long period of time. This is because you are looking forward to making sure that you make some impact for the team every time you step onto the field. Whether it is a contribution of 40, 50, 60 a hundred or a double hundred whatever it is. My endeavour is to always bat for as long as I can and put the team in winning positions,” asserted Kohli.

Also read: Virat Kohli sweeps ICC cricket awards, voted best male cricketer of the decade

Among the fittest players in international cricket, Kohli said he is passionate about playing all formats.

“It is definitely a challenging thing to do, but I like to base my cricket on the basics of the game. I have always been very firm with the fact that I want to play good cricketing shots. I want to extend and continue the same application in different formats. It helps me to switch very quickly between formats. It happens because I don’t try anything extravagant on the field,” Kohli pointed out.

Kohli was asked about his biggest nemesis in the past decade. He said he has enjoyed each and every battle that he has been a part of, both individually as well as collectively with the team.

“Playing at the international level is never easy regardless of who you play against. I have played against some great bowlers in the past and continue to play some quality bowlers even today,” Kohli said.

“I had some hardships along the way, but I am always keen to learn and just progress forward and work hard on my game. I truly respect every challenge and enjoy it. I respect my opponents as well and I continue to do that. I relish every challenge that comes my way,” he signed off.