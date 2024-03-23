Bhubaneswar: Consistency is key to success and one should focus on strategic development and time management while not shying away from taking wisdom from experts, exhorted Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atomospherecore group of hotels, to emerging entrepreneurs in Odisha.

Speaking as chief guest at the fourth edition of Dharitri-OrissaPOST Business Eminence Awards which was held at Hotel Swosti Premium here, Saturday, Bhubaneswar-born Salil, who has made a name for himself for running a chain of internationally renowned hotels and resorts in Maldives and several other countries in south Asia including India, said transparency and truthfulness hold key to success in any venture.

“One should set his/her own set of skills and must accumulate in-depth knowledge about their business while trying to learn more,” he added.

Addressing the gathering as chief speaker, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT Manoj Kumar Mishra who is also the Chairman of Odisha Computer Application Center said, “Entrepreneurship is key to achieving economic growth and high GDP, but unfortunately people do not want to pursue that. Therefore, the new generation should be encouraged to adopt entrepreneurship more and more.”

He applauded OrissaPOST and Dharitri for setting good examples by giving entrepreneurs the respect they deserve through organising the Business Eminence Awards.

Shedding light on the role technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in particular, in propelling the growth of entrepreneurship, Mishra said an entrepreneur should predict and find the problems and use the technology to solve those.

Speaking on the occasion, Orissa POST and Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy said “Business Eminence Awards celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship. It is for those who went through struggles and hard work which nobody sees or acknowledges. But we acknowledge and appreciate their efforts.”

For, entrepreneurs are not just job creators but the future creators of the state, Satpathy added.

Talking about the future, he said, “Odisha had fought against subjugation from ancient times. We are not a servant race. We should be our own masters. Odisha can become an economic powerhouse in coming days.”

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Adyasha Satpathy, Chief Executive, Dharitri and OrissaPOST said, “It’s our absolute honour to showcase the success stories of entrepreneurs because we believe that entrepreneurship is a very long and hard battle, and have lots of ups and down. We also felt there is a huge vacuum in bringing the achievements to the forefront.”

She added, “Recognition to entrepreneurs will go a long way in inspiring others to pursue the path and create a conducive mindset.”

PNN