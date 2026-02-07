Kendrapara: A police constable posted at Tantiapala Marine police station has been arrested by Kendrapara Town police for allegedly assaulting and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman reporter under the pretext of marriage.

According to SDPO Jyoti Ranjan Gauda, the 23-year-old reporter, a resident under Marshaghai police jurisdiction, filed a complaint Thursday stating that constable Smruti Ranjan Khuntia had assaulted and attempted to outrage her modesty February 1.

He allegedly even threatened her with dire consequences if she refused a physical relationship. Acting on the complaint, Kendrapara Town police registered a case and arrested the accused constable. Both the accused and the victim were sent for medical examination at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria stated that the constable will be produced before the SDJM Court of Kendrapara and will be suspended for his alleged heinous act.