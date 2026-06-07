Berhampur: A police constable posted with the Odisha Motor Vehicles Department (OMVD) at Chhatrapur was left struggling for his life after sustaining nearly 75 per cent burn injuries. The victim, Ashutosh Mrudangia (31) alleged that his wife and brother-in-law poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

His mother has filed an attempt-to-murder complaint against them. His allegation was recorded by police in the presence of doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital Friday. Ashutosh’s mother alleged that her son was deliberately attacked and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The victim was initially admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Friday night as his condition remained critical. Reports said Ashutosh and Sandhya Nayak (32) had a love marriage in February 2025.

However, following a complaint lodged by Sandhya alleging dowry harassment and an attempt to murder her, the Women Police Station had arrested Ashutosh May 18 and forwarded him to court. He was subsequently suspended from service and released on bail three days ago. Police said Ashutosh visited Sandhya’s quarters Friday night.

Shortly afterwards, he was seen running down the staircase, engulfed in flames and entered the residence of Havildar Gopal Nayak in an attempt to save himself. Gopal also sustained burn injuries on his hands while trying to save himself.

Meanwhile, police and a scientific team visited the crime scene at the police quarters at Biju Patnaik Nagar under Town police station limits in Bhubaneswar, where the incident occurred Friday night. Investigators seized combustible materials from the spot and are examining all possible angles.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M visited the scene and met the injured constable at the hospital Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by Ashutosh’s sister, Nibedita Patra, Town police registered a case-247/26 and launched an investigation.

The SP said the investigation is continuing from multiple angles to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.