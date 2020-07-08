Baripada: Despite availability of funds which were sanctioned by the state Finance Commission for construction of Kalyan Mandaps at 85 panchayats in Mayurbhanj district, this ambitious project of Panchayati Raj department has eluded denizens.

In order to boost up local revenue collection, the department had shortlisted some panchayats, out of a total 404 panchayats under 26 blocks in the district. Even as funds were sanctioned in FY 2015-16, construction of only 20 Kalyan Mandaps has been completed so far.

As construction of 45 Kanlyan Mandaps is underway, laying foundation stone for 20 others has not been done yet. It is known that the department has not identified lands for the purpose in some panchayats and there are land disputes in some others.

In some panchayats, contractors concerned have left the construction work halfway. Not a single Kalyan Mandap has been completed at different panchayats under 14 blocks in Mayurbhanj district.

Notably, nearly Rs 20 to 35 lakh is sanctioned for the construction of a Kalyan Mandap. As the state Finance Commission usually sanctions Rs 20 lakh, about Rs 15 lakh is sanctioned under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

However, construction of a Kalyan Mandap is under way at Purunapani village of Chitrada panchayat under Morada block.

On being contacted, Chitrada panchayat executive officer (PEO) Debendra Behera said, “The construction work of Kalyan Mandap has halted for several reasons. However, local residents are demanding immediate completion, thereby help boost revenue collection.”

PNN