Berhampur: Many people live by their profession, but a few truly live for it. Among the latter is Sagar Ranjan Tripathy, a notable figure in Ganjam district, who exemplifies how one’s profession and passion can converge. Despite being an Ayurvedic physician, Tripathy spearheads a language movement in the state for the protection of the mother tongue. Born in Lunighati Brahman Sasan under Polasara tehsil, Tripathy hails from a culturally enriched Odia family. His father, Krushna Chandra Tripathy, was a distinguished literary figure — a poet and author of repute.

After completing his primary education in Dharakote and matriculation from Gopabandhu High School in Polasara, Tripathy pursued higher education at Kaviraj Ananta Tripathy Sharma Ayurveda College & Hospital (KATS). Since his early years, signs of his literary brilliance started showing up. With a deep-rooted pride in his language and culture, Tripathy chose the path of an independent Ayurvedic practitioner rather than latching onto a government job. Today, he is not only a reputable Ayurvedic physician but also a recognised columnist and speaker across Odisha. His contribution to Odia language and culture has earned him numerous awards. It was during various literary and cultural programmes that Tripathy first sensed the ‘declining status of Odia language’.

This realisation ignited in him a lifelong mission to protect and promote his mother tongue. In response, he launched a unique movement on the day of Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, in 2016 — an 878-day silent black flag procession across Odisha, advocating for the promotion of Odia language. This movement, which began in Berhampur in 2017, was spearheaded by Tripathy himself. Asked whether his goals have been achieved, he said the previous government accepted the demand by enacting the Odia Language Act.

Furthermore, an Odia university has been established at Satyabadi in Puri. While public awareness about language, culture and tradition is growing through various forums and committees, more remains to be done. Tripathy affirmed that the movement will continue until the goals are achieved. For the past eight years, his linguistic crusade — now transformed into a personal quest — has made a significant impact. Be it honouring the heroes of Berhampur or advocating the designation of Utkal Ashram as a heritage site, his commitment has been unwavering. Tripathy firmly believes that while learning all languages is important, love for one’s mother tongue is a fundamental duty. He hopes this movement will inspire the younger generation. In addition to his linguistic efforts, Tripathy is also a known figure at Kalinga Herbal Fair

. His contribution to Ayurvedic medicine has been recognised by both the State Medicinal Plant Board and the Forest and Environment department, which awarded him the prestigious Dhanwantari Award for his promotion of herbal medicine. Last year, he was also honoured by Berhampur Municipal Corporation with ‘Odia Asmita Samman’. Currently, he runs an Ayurvedic clinic named Nibarani in Lochapada, where he has been providing uninterrupted care for the past 25 years. His role as a physician, combined with his unwavering commitment to Odia language, makes Tripathy a beacon of inspiration among language lovers in Odisha.