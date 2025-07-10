Bhubaneswar: Reflecting rising confidence in Odisha’s public transport system, recent data reveals that 57.44 per cent of Odisha Yatri app users between October 2024 and July 2025 were women. Of the 2.57 lakh passengers, over 1.48 lakh were female, highlighting improved safety, accessibility, and gender inclusivity in the state’s urban mobility landscape.

Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in January 2025, Odisha Yatri began pilot operations in October 2024. Month-on-month data highlights a consistent preference among women, with female ridership peaking at 61.63 per cent in January 2025. As of July 2025, women continue to lead usage with a 55.38 per cent share, well above their male counterparts. Transport officials attribute this positive trend to several key features of the platform, including real-time trip tracking, verified drivers, seamless last-mile connectivity, and an efficient grievance redressal mechanism. The app’s integration with enforcement and transport authorities has fostered a secure, transparent commuting environment, particularly benefiting women and other vulnerable groups. A representative from the Housing & Urban Development (HUD) department stated, “The data speaks for itself—women are not just participating; they are leading the adoption of Odisha Yatri. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to gender-responsive, inclusive transport. It also aligns with HUD’s vision of providing ‘Mobility as a Service’ (MaaS), delivering holistic first and last-mile solutions for urban mobility.” In a show of community support, Odisha Yatri—alongside the State Transport Authority, Odisha—facilitated free auto rides for over 30,000 pilgrims during this year’s Ratha Yatra, further reinforcing its public-oriented mission.

Looking ahead, the platform is set to expand to more cities across Odisha, with plans to introduce additional services such as ambulance and boating facilities, extending its reach and impact across diverse mobility needs. As Odisha moves toward a smarter, safer, and more inclusive public transport system, the rising participation of women riders stands as a powerful testament to the platform’s credibility and the government’s focus on dignity-driven, secure transport for all.

Also Read: Odisha Yatri app hits 2 lakh trips