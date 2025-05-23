Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Yatri app, launched by the State Transport department in January 2025, has achieved a significant milestone, completing over 2 lakh trips within just five months. Designed as a no-commission government cab platform, the app has enabled more than 10,000 registered drivers to collectively earn over Rs 2 crore.

According to reports, drivers in the Capital region have earned over Rs 2.5 crore, while those in Cuttack have earned Rs 5.9 lakh. By eliminating commission fees, the Odisha Yatri platform has significantly boosted drivers’ incomes, making it a preferred alternative to private cab aggregators. The app has also earned strong public trust by prioritising neutrality, safety, and cleanliness. Over 1.24 lakh users in Bhubaneswar and 37,000 in Cuttack have registered, while more than 10.5 lakh people have searched for the app.

So far, 1.61 lakh passengers have successfully completed trips through the platform in these the twin-city. “The two lakh trip milestone is not just a number— it reflects the growing trust in a homegrown mobility solution,” said Commerce and Transport and Housing and Urban Development departments’ principal secretary Usha Padhee. She also highlighted future plans to expand the service statewide and eventually at the national level, including integration of domestic ambulance services to prevent exploitation of patients and their families. “Safety remains a core pillar of Odisha Yatri, with police surveillance and prompt response mechanisms in place, setting it apart from private systems where ride cancellations and fare manipulation remain common issues, especially at night,” she added.