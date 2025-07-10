Balasore: One person died and another was injured when a vehicle, in which West Bengal’s Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhury, along with his family member, was travelling, hit a two-wheeler in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday on National Highway 16 near Jamjhadi area under the Simulia Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place, he said.

“The car with the MLA and his family members on board hit the two-wheeler, and 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and another person sustained injuries,” the police officer said.

They were immediately taken to the nearest Simulia hospital, where a doctor declared Lenka dead.

Simulia Police Station personnel have detained the vehicle’s driver, Amiya Singh Ray, and initiated an investigation, he said.

