Balasore: In a road mishap, a scooter rider was killed on the spot Friday night after being hit by a container truck on NH-60 near Madhuban Dhaba under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore.

The container truck caught fire following the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the truck loaded with cartons of snacks was on its way from Kolkata to Balasore when it rear-ended the scooter and dragged the rider up to 100 metres.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmidhar Patra of Nuabazar area in Jaleswar.

Also read: ACF Soumya death: Crime Branch questions Gajapati DFO Sangram Behera

Initially, the scooter caught fire which spread to the container truck. A number of cartons were reduced to ashes in the inferno.

On being informed, a team of fire services personnel from Jaleswar and Basta rushed to the accident site and doused the flames.

Jaleswar police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Laxmidhar’s body was sent for postmortem.

PNN