G Udayagiri: Containment Zone restrictions were completely lifted from G Udayagiri town by the notified area council (NAC) authorities in Kandhamal district Saturday.

Worthy to note, bank colony area was declared as Containment Zone August 5 and Champa Sahi was declared August 9 this year.

Also read: Laxmi Bazar, Baralini Sahi areas in Kandhamal no longer containment zones

Initially, when some COVID-19 infected persons were detected in the town, Mahaguda Sahi, Kacheri Sahi, bus stand Sahi, Laxmi Bazar and Baralini Sahi were declared as Containment Zones.

Even as the restrictions were lifted from other areas in phases, bank colony area and Champa Sahi were declared containment free this morning, the NAC administrator Santanu Kumar Nayak said.

However, the civic administration appealed local residents to strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines and to maintain social distancing in the days ahead, in order to prevent any probable spread.

PNN