Angul: A contract worker reportedly died Tuesday morning after an accident at the Sree Metaliks iron plant located under the Nisha Industrial Police limits in Angul district. Police sources confirmed the worker’s death in the mishap, while company officials claimed he was undergoing treatment and in stable condition.

However, no complaint has been filed in the police station, police said. The mishap occurred around 6 am near the rolling mill section of the plant when an iron rod pierced the contract worker. Fellow workers rescued him and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to Cuttack for advanced treatment, but police said he succumbed to his injuries near Hindol while being transported. Mukesh Kumar Singh, an official of the company, denied the death and said the injured worker was receiving treatment in Cuttack and was doing well.