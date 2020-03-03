Bhubaneswar: At a time when patients have to sleep on the verandah for not getting a cabin or a bed, three cabins of Capital Hospital here have allegedly been occupied by some staff of contractors who are carrying out various works inside hospital premises.

“We are working here. Since we are yet to arrange any accommodation facilities, we are staying in these cabins. Our employer has told us to stay here. We will vacate the cabins once we arrange any rented accommodation,” said the persons occupying the cabins.

According to Saroj Mishra, a security guard earlier posted at Capital Hospital, patients sleeping on the verandahs has been a common sight at the hospital. As getting a bed or a cabin is not an easy affair, such facilities are made available only when some palms are greased. “When patients are not getting cabins, on whose behest are the contractors occupying three cabins,” Mishra asked.

“The doctors here are also earning bucks from some diagnosis centres and clinics they are tied up with by sending patients for various tests,” he alleged.

To corroborate his claims, Mishra mentioned a case recently happened with him. According to him, a woman, one of his relatives, was admitted to Capital Hospital some days back after she complained of severe labour pain. Six days later the doctor attending her asked her relatives to take her to a particular private clinic. When Mishra opposed it, the doctor argued with him and a verbal duel ensued.

Eight days later, the police arrested the doctor. Now he is out on bail claiming to be a victim of conspiracy.

When contacted, deputy director, Capital Hospital, Dhananjan Dash refuted the allegation of cabins being occupied by some staff of contractors as baseless. Actually, those cabins in question have since long been lying unused. So some hospital employees and electricians are staying there. “Saroj is leveling allegations only to settle a score with the hospital,” he added.

