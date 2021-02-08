Bhubaneswar: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Monday ordered the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to withdraw its draft notification for Puri Jagannath Temple.

The move came soon after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Puri demanded that the Centre should remove the draft notification issued by National Monuments Authority (NMA) for Puri Srimandir.

A delegation of BJD MPs also met the Union Culture Minister in New Delhi in this regard, demanding withdrawal of the controversial by-laws.

The Minister immediately took to his twitter handle to announce the withdrawal of the draft notification.

Reportedly, the draft notification issued by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) on ‘Heritage Bye-Laws’ meant for centrally protected monuments like Shree Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Basudev Temple, their subsidiary shrines and adjacent areas.

The draft notification prohibits constructions within 100 metres area around Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

While as per the withdrawn draft, 100 metres area around the Shree Jagannath Temple was to be declared as ‘prohibited area’ where no constructions can be carried out and a further 200 metres in all directions around the temple was to be declared as ‘regulated area’ where the NMA’s approval is a must for carrying out any construction.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Jagannath temple in Puri Monday morning and offered his prayers to the deities for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to the NMA’s ‘Heritage Bylaws’ meant for the Shree Jagannath temple here, the CM said, “Nobody can stop the work of Lord Jagannath.”

Notably, under the initiative of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, scores of developmental projects around the 12th century shrine have been undertaken to transform the pilgrim city into a world class heritage site.

