Lahore: Controversial Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has announced that she is bidding adieu to the entertainment industry following the controversy that engulfed social media recently over her leaked private photos and videos.

The singer turned to her official Twitter handle to publicise the decision of ending her career after her private videos and pictures were leaked online and started making rounds on social media.

“I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour,” read her tweet.

Earlier the singer had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency as well over the leaked content which went viral on social media platforms. According to many of the social platform users, some of the pictures had Rabi Pirzada featuring in the nude.

Pakistan’s law enforcement agency said Tuesday that it has received the complaint of Pirzada. The probe agency also informed that it has written a letter to Facebook. It has urged the social media platform to disclose the details of the person who leaked the private videos of Ravi Pirzada.

Pirzada meanwhile remained the talk of town with her leaked private videos and pictures. The leaks have started a privacy debate that has engulfed social media platforms.

The leaked private content of the singer was rife on social media soon after it went public, with multiple users sharing the videos and pictures further. However, in doing so, the users are committing a crime under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as pointed out by many experts as well as concerned citizens who showed solidarity with Pirzada.

Nighat Dad, acclaimed human rights activist and lawyer, stepped forth on Twitter and called out social media users for sharing the leaked content.

“Those who are weaponizing nonconsensual intimate images and videos of @Rabipirzada and those who are forwarding them are committing crime under PECA,” said Dad.

She further urged all netizens to assist in identifying as well as eliminating accounts found involved in this conduct. “Don’t be a silent bystander, report these tweets and do not forward this violence,” she added.

