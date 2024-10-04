Bhawanipatna: A private residential college near Medinipur under this block in Kalahandi district has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, lately. Binayak Residential College grabbed headlines after a plus two second-year Arts stream student in the college was allegedly subjected to ragging at the hands of his classmates September 29.

The victim, identified as Ankesh Bag, was allegedly pushed by the rogues from the second floor of the four-storied college-cum hostel building of the college. Ankesh was rescued in a serious condition and admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. He has sustained critical injuries on his waist and legs. The incident sent shockwaves across the state. It assumed serious proportions after a video of the alleged ragging went viral on social media. According to Ankesh, he had been subjected to ragging by his classmates who would beat him up on repeated occasions in the past. On September 29 night, nine of his classmates thrashed him before pushing him down the second floor of the college building, he said. The principal of the college, Nalinikanta Dash, has claimed that the anti-ragging cell of the college is conducting a probe into the matter.

However, action against the rogue students is yet to be seen. Nevertheless, the college is no stranger to such controversies. The body of Saswat Mund, a plus two second-year Science student, had been found under mysterious circumstances at a nullah near the Jaleswar temple in the area. Questions were raised as to how the authorities allowed the student, residing in the hostel, to go out for bath in the afternoon. The deceased’s family members alleged that Saswat had been done to death in a planned way and they lodged a murder complaint at the Town police station. Police questioned Mund’s classmates and arrested the Managing Director and the then Principal Trilochan Mohapatra and booked him under Section 304 of Juvenile Justice Act. Mohapatra was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

It is alleged that such incidents continue to occur due to alleged negligence, irresponsibility and apathetic attitude of the college authorities. It is also alleged that the college authorities are charging hefty fees from the students at the time of admission, but have failed in providing security to the students as has been proved from these two incidents. Locals have demanded the state Higher Education department intervene and initiate action in this regard.