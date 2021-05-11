Mumbai: Even though she did not have much success in the Hindi film industry, Pooja Bedi will always be remembered as a beautiful, sensuous, luscious and last but not the least controversial woman. She made heads turn with her boldness and outspokenness. Today Pooja Bedi turns 51.

Pooja started her career in Hindi films with the film Vishkanya (1991), but she got recognition from the Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She even locked lips with Aamir in one of the scenes.

Pooja and Marc Robinson were part of a Kama Sutra condom commercial which released in 1991. The ad was a part of an awareness campaign against AIDS. The ad showed the two under a shower. So it did not go down well with Doordarshan, and they banned the same for hurting sentiments of the family-oriented audience.

Pooja married Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, May 6, 1994. They have two children Alaya and Omar. However, the relationship didn’t last long and they divorced in 2003. Notably, Alaya made her debut in Hindi films with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawani Jaaneman.

In February 2019, Pooja got engaged to Maneck Contractor.

Controversy and Pooja seem to go hand in hand. During the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic last year, Pooja travelled to Goa from Mumbai. Even though she has a home in Goa, the actress had to undergo quarantine at a state-run facility. She created a ruckus on social media regarding the quarantine facilities in the state. She also caused an outrage among the residents of Goa, by claiming to be a person of Goan descent.

Apart from films, Pooja has also appeared in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss Season 5, Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.