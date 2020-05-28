Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths from Bhubaneswar Division caught the secretary of Dhipisahi Service Cooperative Society red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person at Dedhasara village under Dasapalla police limits in Nayagarh district Thursday.

Vigilance sources said Pramod Kumar Dehury, the accused, had asked money from Ranjan Pradhan of Kaima village under Dasapalla police limits to supply paddy seed and release cost of paddy worth of Rs. 2,72,250.

However, the bargain was settled at Rs 15, 000. Ranjan then sought intervention from vigilance department who, in turn, laid a trap.

As per the plan, Ranjan went to Pramod’s office Thursday to give the money to him. Just when he accepted the bribe, vigilance officers waiting outside entered the office and caught him red-handed.

His hand wash and pant pocket wash also showed it that he accepted chemical-laced currency notes.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS registered a case (Case No-12/2020). More details regarding his assets, total value of his properties are awaited.

PNN