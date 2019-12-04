Cuttack: Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Wednesday felicitated Havildar Lalit Mohan Rout for his extraordinary bravery and presence of mind which saved the lives of four people November 30.

According to a statement issued by the Commissionerate Police, Rout while performing duty at Shikharpur Square here showed extraordinary courage and responded beyond the call of duty by jumping off the traffic post and pulling aside four persons travelling on two bikes which were about to hit by a speeding truck.

The truck was coming from Jagatpur side towards OMP Square. “By this gallant act, he saved the lives of four persons and averted a major road accident,” read the statement.

Rout was felicitated by the police commissioner at the Police Headquarters here.