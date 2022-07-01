Rupsa: In bid to escape an attack by a cattle smuggler, a police constable jumped off a moving vehicle and sustained grievous injuries near Haladipada bypass under Sadar block in Balasore district late Thursday night. The injured has been identified as Ramesh Das, a constable at Amarda Road police outpost.

Sources said a group of youths from Dhitapura village under Basta police limits intercepted a Tata Ace van carrying four cows. On being informed, a team of cops from Amarda Road police outpost reached the spot and seized the vehicle. The vehicle was then taken to a cowshed where the cows were freed.

Later, the cops decided to return to the police station with the cattle smuggler. While other police personnel boarded the official vehicle, Ramesh sat with the accused as there was no alternative driver. It was the accused who was driving the vehicle with Ramesh sitting beside him.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused took out a sharp weapon and attacked Ramesh. Seeing no other option to protect himself Ramesh jumped off the moving vehicle. He suffered serious injuries on his head, shoulder and limbs as the smuggler sped away with the vehicle.

Ramesh was rescued by the locals and taken to the Basta community health centre (CHC) where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable. Locals alleged that despite repeated cases of cattle smuggling, there has been no serious action taken by the police and administration.

“A few police officers are hand in glove with the cattle smugglers. Now, the cattle smugglers have the guts to attack a police constable because of such errant officials,” a local said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the driver.