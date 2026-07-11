Bhubaneswar: A police officer in Khordha district was trapped while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, but he managed to give the vigilance department sleuths a slip, leading to the authorities launching a search to nab the accused, officials said Saturday.

According to a complaint received by the vigilance department, Akshaya Kumar Sethy, the assistant sub-inspector of Nachuni Police Station, had demanded a Rs 10,000 bribe to settle two counter cases registered July 5 over a land dispute.

Both parties wanted to reach a compromise. But Sethy, the investigating officer of both the cases, demanded money to close the case, the vigilance department said in a statement.

Upon receiving the bribery complaint, vigilance department sleuths laid a trap Friday night. Sethy arrived there and received the money but ran away after seeing vigilance sleuths.

“The vigilance Police Station, Bhubaneswar, has booked Sethy under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (amendment) Act, 2018. Efforts are on to nab the ASI in the bribery case,” the vigilance department said.

Searches are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused, officials said.