Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Sena, a Bhubaneswar-based social and political organisation, cautioned the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) against holding an untimely Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by “deviating” from tradition and culture.

The activists of the Sena staged a protest Friday before the ISKCON temple here, alleging that it had rejected Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s appeal to hold rath yatra across the globe, as per scriptures.

The Sena activists, led by their president Hemant Rath, warned that ISKCON devotees would not be allowed to enter Puri during the rath yatra July 16.

They also issued a threat to ISKCON against holding the Rath Yatra in Bhubaneswar, a regular practice being carried out by the organisation for decades.

The Bhubaneswar branch of ISKCON, however, holds the Rath Yatra as per the tradition of the Puri temple.

“The ISKCON has no right to stay in Odisha as the organisation has insulted Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath. Our activists will ensure that ISKCON people do not remain present during the rath yatra in Puri and Bhubaneswar,” Rath told reporters.

Asked whether the Sena is taking the law into its hands, he said, “If they do not have respect for our Jagannath culture, why should we honour them in Puri? They have no business in Puri. Our activists will stop all activities of ISKCON across Odisha.”

He said despite repeated appeals, ISKCON has failed to adhere to the schedule fixed for holding the rath yatra of Lord Jagannath.

“All ISKCON temples will be targeted and locked if the society does not stop untimely rath yatra across the world,” Rath warned.

Sena also called the people of Odisha to oppose ISKCON in their respective areas.