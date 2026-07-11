Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department Friday announced the results of the entrance examinations for admission to the two-year BEd, MEd and BHEd programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their provisional results by logging into the SAMS portal. Admissions will be conducted in 31 teacher education institutions under the Higher Education Department across the state. A total of 2,450 seats are available for the BEd programme, 300 for the MEd programme, and 50 for the BHEd programme.

The BEd entrance examination witnessed overwhelming participation, with 1,09,873 candidates applying and 98,170 appearing for the test. For the MEd programme, 1,788 candidates applied, of whom 1,318 appeared.

Similarly, 1,879 candidates registered for the BHEd entrance examination, while 1,542 candidates took the test.