Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to observe July 14 as NAMASTE Day across the state to honour the invaluable contribution of Safai Mitras and strengthen the adoption of safe and mechanised sanitation practices.

The observance is being organised in line with the initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). H&UD Department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee has instructed all municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and notified area councils to organise local programmes in coordination with the national online event by mobilising public representatives, officials and other stakeholders.

The programmes will witness the participation of sewer and septic tank workers, drain cleaners, waste pickers, STP/ FSTP operators and other core sanitation workers, along with elected representatives, government officials, civil society organisations and resident welfare associations. As part of the observance, all ULBs have been asked to organise health check-up camps, occupational safety training, welfare facilitation camps and awareness programmes on safe sanitation practices.

Eligible sanitation workers and waste pickers will be provided Ayushman Bharat cards and NAMASTE ID cards, while personal protective equipment (PPE) kits will also be distributed. Demonstrations of modern mechanised sanitation equipment will be conducted to encourage the complete elimination of hazardous manual sanitation practices.

Outstanding sanitation workers will also be felicitated for their dedicated service. The H&UD department has authorised the utilisation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) IEC funds for organising the programmes as per approved financial norms. Sanitation workers will assemble at designated venues in uniform, displaying banners carrying the logos of NAMASTE and Swachh Bharat Mission.

“Through the statewide observance of NAMASTE Day, the Odisha government reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and welfare of sanitation workers while building a modern, technology-driven and human-centric urban sanitation ecosystem,” a senior H&UD department official said.