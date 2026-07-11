Kamakhyanagar: A family in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has alleged medical negligence after a doctor at Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital allegedly declared an injured patient dead without providing treatment, despite the patient being alive.

Following complaint, the patient was later treated and shifted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the family, Chaitanya Kumar Parida of Basulei village under Parjang police limits fell from a jamun tree while collecting fruits Friday. Locals found him critically injured, informed his family and took him to the Parjang Community Health Centre (CHC) for initial treatment.

As his condition was critical, doctors at the Parjang CHC referred him to Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, the family alleged that after he was admitted, a doctor at the hospital declared Chaitanya dead without examining or treating him.

The family later claimed that the patient still had a pulse and raised objections with the hospital authorities.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Subash Chandra Mandal said he had examined the patient three to four times but denied declaring him dead.