Berhampur: The role of Buguda police of Ganjam district in the gangrape of a minor came under scanner after the family members of the survivor met the DIG (Southern range) here Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding a high-level probe into the matter.

The family members under the aegis of Ganjam Zilla Dalit Mahasabha met the DIG and submitted a memorandum, alleging that Buguda police changed the original FIR.

Dalit and tribal leader Bhala Chandra Sarangi and president of the Mahasabha Bairagi Nayak accompanied them during their visit.

Speaking to media, DIG Satyabrata Bhoi said Buguda police had arrested four persons and produced them in court on charge of gangraping a minor girl.

However, the survivor’s family members have alleged that police have changed the FIR in a sensitive case like this. The DIG assured the family members of direction to Ganjam SP for conducting a proper probe into the matter.

Sources said that four persons allegedly gangraped a 16-year old Dalit girl December 12 night.

Family members lodged a complaint in this regard in the Buguda police station December 22 after the survivor’s father who was living in Gujarat returned home.

However, police allegedly took two days to register the FIR. Police even threatened the survivor and made her write another FIR, the Dalit Mahasabha alleged.

Moreover, police arrested the four youths and applied Sections under Indian Penal Code in favour of the accused persons.

PNN