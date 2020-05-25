Kolkata: A police constable, who was admitted to a state-run hospital here with ‘respiratory problems and other COVID-19 symptoms’ died Monday morning. It sparked anger and anxiety among his colleagues. They staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of their seniors. They said the constable deserved better treatment facilities.

The victim, in his late-40s, had been suffering from respiratory problems for a while. However, he was taken to the hospital by police authorities only Sunday, the protestors claimed.

Some of the agitators also vandalised property at the Garfa police station. They said that the ailing constable should have been taken to a private hospital for better treatment.

Hospital officials were not available for comment on the matter. However, sources in the Kolkata Police said that the constable’s swab samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

“He was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ward, although he showed symptoms of COVID-19. I think he should have been taken better care of, before his condition deteriorated. And why wasn’t he was taken to a private hospital,” one of the agitating policemen said.

A team of senior officers of the Kolkata Police reached the Garfa police station to pacify the agitators. Then the protests were called off.

At least seven police officers here have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in West Bengal. Last week, over 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force had protested at PTS complex on AJC Road. They claimed that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured to look into their grievances and demands. She promised to provide them the best of medical facilities available.

PTI