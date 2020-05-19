Bhubaneswar: A policeman working for Commissionerate Police- Bhubaneswar has tested positive for novel coronavirus, police sources said Tuesday.

Commissionerate police in a tweet said the infected police personnel is 36 years old and had been on leave. Upon his return from leave, his swab was collected and sent for test as a precautionary measure. Though he is asymptomatic, the report came out to be positive for COVID-19.

The infected cop contracted the virus from outside state labour, city cops added.

Doctors at our 4 Police Hospitals in the twin city are monitoring the health condition of all police personnel closely following established protocols. Let’s work together to defeat this virus.(2/2) @DGPOdisha @SarangiSudhansu @dcpbbsr @dcp_cuttack @anupkumarsahoo @sagarika_nath — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) May 19, 2020

The policeman has been shifted to a COVID-19 care facility.

In another tweet, Commissionerate police informed that doctors at its four police hospitals in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are closely monitoring the health condition of police personnel following established protocols.

PNN