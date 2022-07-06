Phulbani: Nearly 20 days have passed since a 14-year-old girl student was found hanging from a tree near the Government-run ITI under this police limits in Kandhamal district. However, police have failed to crack the death mystery despite getting a substantial amount of time. The death of the girl student and police inaction has created resentment among locals. They suspect that the girl was raped and murdered. Her family members lamented that they are deprived of justice.

A delegation of Congress led by Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamang met the bereaved family members of Pratap Kanhar (father of the deceased student) Monday at Gaudapada. Congress workers led by Anam Nayak met SP Vineet Agrwal Tuesday, seeking immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

Kahnar’s daughter was studying in Class IX at Lembu Bagicha High school. She had come home during summer vacation and after staying for some days, she had gone to her friend’s house at Dakangi. However, she did not return home. Two days later, her body was found hanging from a mango tree near the Government ITI.

Locals alleged that the girl student was raped and murdered. However, her body was hanged from the tree to give an impression of a suicide. Her family members had lodged an FIR at the police station, but so far no one has been arrested.