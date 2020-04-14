Bhubaneswar: Unlike other occasions, some police officers are earning laurels for their selfless and exemplary services during the ongoing fight against pandemic COVID-19.

These cops are using several platforms to render their help to people during the lockdown period for the past several days. While the top cops are banking on social media platforms, those performing duty on the ground are reaching out to the poor and the needy physically, said sources.

The twin city Police Commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi, is one of such top police officials of the state who are being praised for their prompt response to the requests and complaints on his social media account. He has been rendering all possible support including making arrangements for the availability of medicines to the citizens in need.

Taking to Twitter, one Amit Mitra said, “We were always shown the negative part of the cops. Thank You So Much. God Bless Police Department. This shows the Leadership Quality of @SarangiSudhansu Sir. We are

really proud of our Commissionerate Police, Odisha Police, Dr.Sudhansu Sarangi Sir & Sri.Akhileswar Singh Sir.”

Similarly, another top cop Arun Bothra is being commended nationwide for helping a lady based in Mumbai who needed camel milk for her three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child. Everyone across the nation is heaping praises on him for his exemplary efforts in helping the Mumbai-based lady avail camel milk from Rajasthan for her autistic child.

Inspector General of Police (Operations), Amitabh Thakur, who has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Home department to look after matters relating to COVID-19, was praised by many for his efforts to make arrangements for supply of food and ration for some migrant workers from Titilagarh who are currently stranded in Chandigarh.

Other senior officers including DGP Abhay himself are busy rendering service to the people during the lockdown.

Similarly, Subhashri Nayak of Malkangiri Model police station was commended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik himself April 7. A video showing Nayak feeding a mentally-ill destitute went viral on the social media and earned her a lot of praise.

The official twitter handle of CM Office twitted, “In crises like this, such acts of humanity uplift all of us. Commend Sub Inspector Subhasri Nayak of Malkangiri Model PS for going beyond call of duty to feed a mentally challenged woman in the area. An example set once again by @odisha_police in public service.”

This apart, the cops across the state have been distributing cooked food to humans and stray animals, availing medicines and other essential items at the doorstep of elderly persons who are the most vulnerable to get infected with the pandemic.

Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP