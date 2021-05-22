Koraput: With lockdown restrictions in force, some migrant workers belonging to Koraput district were allegedly on their way to work at a textile factory in Tamil Nadu. They had received job offers from its owner and the trafficking bid was foiled by town police Saturday.

According to a source, as many as 18 migrant workers were detained by B Singhpur police while boarding a private bus at Nuaguda village of Katharagada panchayat in the district, in order to travel to Trichur area in the southern-state. Officials of the district labour department and Borigumma SDPO immediately reached the spot. Police have launched a probe into the incident, an official said.

Also read: Western Odisha to have first-ever fortified rice kernel plants

The migrant workers were illegally being trafficked without any valid license and sans Covid negative reports as well. However, they would be released soon after verification of documents and after conducting RT-PCR testing, DLO Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi informed.

Notably, Koraput is one of the most migration-hit districts from where a large number of people go outside Odisha to eke out their living.

PNN