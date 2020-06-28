Bhubaneswar: In brazen misuse of power, two senior police officials of Odisha had visited Puri town on the Rath Yatra day despite the state government’s order prohibiting entry to the Pilgrim city till June 24 afternoon.

Although the officials in charge of law order in Puri remain tight-lipped over the issue, sources claimed that the senior cops visited the Holy town on the Rath Yatra day – June 23, flouting the government’s order.

According to highly-placed sources, one of the errant officers is deployed at Khurda as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) while the other officer works as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District of Commissionerate Police.

The state police immediately swung into action and ordered the Puri superintendent of police (SP) and DIG Central Range to initiate an enquiry into the matter following the incident.

On June 24, the state police, in haste, released an advisory restricting the visit of cops who were not on Rath Yatra duty to not visit Puri apparently to avoid any further embarrassment.

The advisory said, “It is hereby laid down that other than officers posted in Puri district and those deputed for Law and Order (L&O) duty by State Police Headquarters, no officers will be permitted to go to Puri on official duty till July 4, 2020.”

The state police also mentioned about the incident involving the suspended IIC of Barchana police station in Jajpur district during the lockdown in April.

“The embarrassment faced by Odisha Police when an officer of Jajpur police visited Puri and tried to enter Srimandir during lockdown may be recalled. Possibility of some officer alone or with family reaching Puri on the pretext of official work or otherwise for darshan cannot be totally ruled out,” adds the advisory.

Notably, the two officers have also earlier embroiled in various controversies in the past. The ACP in question had also faced suspension on the charges of departmental misconduct.