Dhenkanal: A martyr’s family under Odapada block in this district has alleged they are forcibly being kept under ‘house arrest’ by the police department.

The family has given a memorandum to the Collector in this regard. The photocopy of the memorandum was also submitted to Chief Minister, DGP, SOG, police commandant and SP.

As per sources, late Subrat Samal was a resident of Bedpada village under Hindol block in the district. He was a jawan of Special Operational Group (SOG) of Odisha Police. During his duty period he died due to Maoist attack in 2010.

As a tribute and financial assistance to Subrat, the home department of the state government had given a piece of land to his family near Kantabania police station under Mangalpur mouza (khatin no: 754/1080 and plot no: 5755).

The family members of the martyred jawan have been staying there since 2012. According to Subrat’s mother Surama Samal, in the presence of then tehsildar of Odapda a road was demarcated by the police department to their plot from eastern side of Kantabania police station.

But from April 2019, Kantabania IIC has closed the road by putting a bar-fence on the road. According to Subrat’s family, there is another source of communication but that road is used by GMR company, said Surama. However, GRM company has restricted public to use the road.

They further alleged they had urged the Collector to demark the road again, but no steps are taken by the administration.

With utter displeasure Surama said, ‘The job of my son is a curse for us’.

Reporters had tried to contact Kantabani police station IIC but he was on leave.

When asked, SDPO Sriharsh Mishra said land is there for the construction of quarters for the departmental staff. There is an alcohol hub on the road as a result of which unsocial persons create problems for public. So the department has closed the road for a temporary period.

He further said the department has requested the Collector to identify the road again. We will open the road for the martyr’s family. The problem will be solved within a week, he said.

PNN