Bhubaneswar: The cops Saturday arrested a man who allegedly killed his brother-in-law in Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar over a family dispute late Friday night.

The accused identified as Padia alias Pritam Behera, 25 is a resident of Kalyanpur village in Nandankanan area here. He was arrested near Mancheswar railway station while trying to leave the City in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

ACP Zone V Gautam Kishan informed that the deceased Babaji Mahabhoi and accused Pritam’s sister Sunita had been married since 2018. The relationship got sour between the couple due to Babaji’s drinking habits. He often lost temper and assaulted Sunita in a state of stupor. Pritam, on several occasions, had intervened and also warned Babaji against beating his sister.

On the fateful day of March 20, when Pritam visited Sunita’s house he found the couple quarrelling. In a fit of rage, he rained blows on Babaji inflicting severe injuries. Though their relatives soon rushed the victim to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pritam was booked under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC and was later produced before a local court.

PNN