Nayagarh: More than a month has passed since police registered a case in connection with a private organisation duping unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in foreign countries.

However, the police have been allegedly sitting mum since then except sealing the office of the alleged fraudulent organisation.

Notably, Rabindra and his wife Suradhwani of Sarankul Hariharapur village had taken a house on rent and opened an organisation named ‘Suradhwani’ at Khandapara road near Laxmannagar. The organisation used to collect `60 to 80 thousands from each of the aspirants while promising them jobs in foreign countries. Over 500 youths from different villages in Khurda and Nayagarh districts had fallen prey to the offer of jobs in Malaysia and deposited the money with the organisation.

Accordingly, 17 youths from Ranpur block, 15 from Nayagarh block and 28 youths from Banapur area in Khurda district reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, November 18 to fly to Malaysia. There at the airport, three staff of ‘Suradhwani’ met the aspirants and gave them their flight tickets and VISAs.

Luckily they could sense that the documents were forged before entering into the terminal and brought the three staff back to Andharua village under Ranpur police limits and detained them.

After a report on this incident was published in Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ the next day, the superintendent of police directed Ranpur police to release the detained staff. The staff were released and subsequently taken under custody. The police had also sealed the office.

Meanwhile, the police have seized some papers and two computers from the office. Rabindra and his family also used to stay in the same building. What has bamboozled many is how could the cops smell nothing fishy about this organisation which was running from one of the prime locations of the town?

When asked, town police station inspector-in-charge Jayadeep Mohanty said an investigation is underway.

“The computers of the organisation have been seized. We hope their hard discs will help us solve the case. Raids are also going on at various locations to nab Rabindra and Suradhwani,” said Mohanty.

The duped youths are waiting for the arrest of Rabindra and Suradhwani, hoping to get their money back.