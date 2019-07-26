Bhubaneswar: The Sambalpur Police, after their marathon search for the remains of a body dumped years ago post murder, finally managed to trace the remains of a corpse which is suspected to be of the victim.

The police found parts of the skull of the deceased while the most of her other bones are reported to have decomposed into the soil over the years. The police said that the remains have now been collected and will be sent to the forensic department for further investigations.

“We have seized the remains of the body today. Most of the bones got decomposed while we were able to trace the parts of the skull only. The digging of the site was based on the clues given by the prime accused who admitted to the murder,” said BS Udgata, SDPO of Sambalpur Police.

He also added, “We will send the remains to Burla forensic team to examine whether it belongs to a human. The forensic probe will also examine the gender and age of the mortal remains. Later, it will be sent to Bhubaneswar for DNA tests to complete the investigations into the matter.”

The police said that the prime accused had accepted that he strangulated the deceased with his gamcha and later buried her body near the village. The body was recovered from around 1 km away from the village near Barginghari area close to the main road.

The younger daughter of the deceased, Vijayinee Mishra, who went from pillar to post to get the investigation into the matter started and the search operation commenced after eight years of murder, termed the incident as a ‘turning point’.

“This is a turning point in my life. Till now we had no idea about the fate of our mother. The recovery of the remains is an important step. The forensic tests and DNA examinations will help us in establishing the facts. These will answer many of our queries related to the murder of my mother.”

On Friday, Orissa POST had reported about a case where the state police started investigations into a missing case eight years after being reported to them and later revealed that the missing lady was allegedly murdered and dumped near a village. This was done after pressure from the police top brass.